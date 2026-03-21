Why should I pay to use toilet? Man questions staff
India
A video from Chennai Central station is making waves online after a man questioned why he had to pay ₹10 to use the public toilets.
He argued that basic needs like this should be free, but the staff member stuck to the rule.
Toilet debate goes viral
The clip kicked off a lively discussion on social media.
Some people agree with the man, saying toilets are essential and should be government-funded. No one should have to pay just to use the restroom.
Others think the fee is reasonable if it helps keep things clean and prevents misuse.
The debate also got folks thinking about how we spend on nonessentials but hesitate when it comes to hygiene basics.