Will banks be closed on December 31 and January 1?
Thinking of heading to the bank around New Year's? Here's what you need to know:
The RBI says banks will be closed in Manipur and Mizoram on December 31 for the Imoinu Iratpa festival.
On January 1, banks take a break in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Meghalaya for New Year's Day.
Everywhere else, it's business as usual.
What banking services still work?
Even if your local branch is shut, you're not totally out of luck—UPI payments, mobile banking apps, ATMs and online transfers (NEFT/RTGS) will keep running.
Just remember: things like cash deposits or check processing have to wait until branches reopen.
For more details or state-specific info, check the RBI website.
Why should you care?
If you've got year-end plans or bills to pay right after New Year's Eve, knowing these dates could save you from last-minute surprises.
It's always good to double-check before making a trip!