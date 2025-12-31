Will banks be closed on December 31 and January 1? India Dec 31, 2025

Thinking of heading to the bank around New Year's? Here's what you need to know:

The RBI says banks will be closed in Manipur and Mizoram on December 31 for the Imoinu Iratpa festival.

On January 1, banks take a break in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Meghalaya for New Year's Day.

Everywhere else, it's business as usual.