Modi extends greetings on Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha's 2nd anniversary
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to all citizens on the second anniversary of the idol consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He called it "a divine festival of our faith and traditions." The PM had conducted the pran pratishtha rituals for Lord Ram Lalla's idol on January 22, 2024.
Cultural importance
PM Modi highlights significance of Ram temple consecration
In his message, PM Modi emphasized the fulfillment of a "five-century-old resolve" with the temple's consecration. "Today, Ram Lalla is once again enshrined in his magnificent abode, and this year, Ayodhya's flag of dharma is bearing witness to the consecration of Ram Lalla on the twelfth day. It is my good fortune that last month I had the auspicious opportunity to participate in the sacred establishment of this flag," he added.
Anniversary observance
Defence Minister, UP CM participate in anniversary celebrations
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the second anniversary celebrations. They offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and hoisted a flag at Annapurna Temple. The rituals included Tattva Kalash, Tattva Homa, Manyu Sukta Homa, Ram Taraka Mantra Homa, among other sacred rites.
Spiritual significance
Ayodhya's status as spiritual hub reinforced
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is commemorating the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha, which took place on Paush Shukla Paksha Dwadashi in 2024 (January 22), according to the Hindu calendar. The anniversary celebrations will take place over several days, with rituals continuing at the temple complex. Officials expect between five and six lakh devotees to visit Ayodhya for darshan during the celebrations.