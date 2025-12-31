Modi extends greetings on Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha's 2nd anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to all citizens on the second anniversary of the idol consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya . He called it "a divine festival of our faith and traditions." The PM had conducted the pran pratishtha rituals for Lord Ram Lalla's idol on January 22, 2024.

Cultural importance PM Modi highlights significance of Ram temple consecration In his message, PM Modi emphasized the fulfillment of a "five-century-old resolve" with the temple's consecration. "Today, Ram Lalla is once again enshrined in his magnificent abode, and this year, Ayodhya's flag of dharma is bearing witness to the consecration of Ram Lalla on the twelfth day. It is my good fortune that last month I had the auspicious opportunity to participate in the sacred establishment of this flag," he added.

Anniversary observance Defence Minister, UP CM participate in anniversary celebrations Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the second anniversary celebrations. They offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and hoisted a flag at Annapurna Temple. The rituals included Tattva Kalash, Tattva Homa, Manyu Sukta Homa, Ram Taraka Mantra Homa, among other sacred rites.