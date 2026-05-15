Woman alleges gang rape on Delhi bus with 36 challans
India
A woman reported being gang-raped by the driver and helper of a sleeper bus near Nangloi Railway Road, Delhi, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
Shockingly, the bus, registered in Bihar, had racked up 36 pending challans for things like speeding, permit issues, and wrong-side driving between February 2025 and May 2026, but was still running routes between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
Both accused arrested, unpaid fines ₹3.3L
The unpaid challans add up to ₹3.3 lakh in fines. After the woman came forward, both accused were arrested.
Police are now digging into how this bus kept operating despite so many violations and are checking if more challans exist in other states.
CCTV cameras captured the woman getting off the bus around 2:30am.