Woman applies makeup to alleged harasser on Maharashtra train
India
On a train ride between Badnera and Akola in Maharashtra, a woman confronted alleged harassment by turning the tables on her male co-passenger.
She applied lipstick and makeup to his face and slipped bangles onto his hands.
The whole compartment watched as the man sat embarrassed, while the woman made her point in style.
Viral train video raises safety concerns
The video quickly caught attention online, with passengers applauding her bold move and many netizens cheering for her courage.
It's sparked fresh conversations about women's safety on public transportation, reminding everyone that support from bystanders matters.
Legal experts say it's important to report such incidents to the police for proper action.