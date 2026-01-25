Woman arrested for injecting HIV into ex-lover's wife

What actually happened

Vasundhara and a nurse, Konge Jyothi, allegedly staged a fake road accident to stop the victim.

Pretending to help after the fall, Vasundhara allegedly injected her with HIV-infected blood they'd obtained from patients at a government hospital by claiming it was for research.

The motive? Vasundhara reportedly couldn't accept her ex's marriage to the victim.

All four involved were arrested on January 24 and a case was registered under Sections 126(2), 118(1), 272 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).