Woman arrested for injecting HIV into ex-lover's wife
A disturbing case from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: police have arrested four people after a woman allegedly injected HIV-infected blood into her ex-lover's wife.
The main accused, B Boya Vasundhara, targeted the victim—an assistant professor—while she was riding home on her scooter.
The attack happened on January 9, 2026.
What actually happened
Vasundhara and a nurse, Konge Jyothi, allegedly staged a fake road accident to stop the victim.
Pretending to help after the fall, Vasundhara allegedly injected her with HIV-infected blood they'd obtained from patients at a government hospital by claiming it was for research.
The motive? Vasundhara reportedly couldn't accept her ex's marriage to the victim.
All four involved were arrested on January 24 and a case was registered under Sections 126(2), 118(1), 272 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).