Woman arrested for using fake embassy plates on car
India
A 45-year-old woman was caught by Delhi Police in Vasant Vihar for driving around with forged embassy-style number plates.
She tried to pass her car off as being linked to a diplomatic mission, but couldn't show any proof when questioned.
She faked plates to dodge checks—Police are digging deeper
Turns out, she admitted she made the fake plates just to skip police checks and get into restricted areas.
Police have taken her car, the bogus plates, and her phone as evidence.
Now they're looking into whether she had help or used the car for anything else shady—ahead of Republic Day.