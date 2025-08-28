Woman dies after being set on fire in Greater Noida

Evidence is being collected to determine the truth

While Nikki's family insists it was a dowry-related murder, hospital staff say Nikki told them her burns were from a gas cylinder blast.

Police are testing evidence like an inflammable liquid found in her room and reviewing videos and witness statements to piece together what really happened.

Meanwhile, Nikki's family stands by their claim that Vipin set Nikki on fire, and the family is pushing for a fast-track trial as the investigation continues.