Woman dies after being set on fire in Greater Noida
Nikki Bhati, 26, died from severe burns in Greater Noida on August 22, 2024.
Her husband Vipin, along with his parents and brother, have been arrested after an FIR was filed under murder and related sections, which includes Nikki's family accusing them of setting her on fire over dowry demands.
The case has drawn wide attention and raised tough questions about safety for women.
Evidence is being collected to determine the truth
While Nikki's family insists it was a dowry-related murder, hospital staff say Nikki told them her burns were from a gas cylinder blast.
Police are testing evidence like an inflammable liquid found in her room and reviewing videos and witness statements to piece together what really happened.
Meanwhile, Nikki's family stands by their claim that Vipin set Nikki on fire, and the family is pushing for a fast-track trial as the investigation continues.