Woman goes blind after taking common painkiller

SJS usually starts with flu-like symptoms, then quickly causes painful rashes and skin peeling.

Jaqueline spent 17 days in a coma and needed several surgeries, but her vision loss is permanent.

SJS from ibuprofen leads to hospitalization in about 80% of cases and can cause lifelong issues like scarring or organ damage—even if you survive.

Quick diagnosis and treatment are crucial to improve outcomes.