Woman goes blind after taking common painkiller
Jaqueline Gmack, from Brazil, lost vision in her right eye after taking ibuprofen for period cramps.
She developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), a rare but serious immune reaction that attacks the skin and mucous membranes.
SJS usually starts with flu-like symptoms, then quickly causes painful rashes and skin peeling.
Jaqueline spent 17 days in a coma and needed several surgeries, but her vision loss is permanent.
SJS from ibuprofen leads to hospitalization in about 80% of cases and can cause lifelong issues like scarring or organ damage—even if you survive.
Quick diagnosis and treatment are crucial to improve outcomes.