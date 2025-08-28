Next Article
Kerala-Karnataka border accident: 5 dead, including 10-year-old girl
A serious accident at the Kerala-Karnataka border on Thursday afternoon left five people dead, including three women and a 10-year-old girl.
The KSRTC bus, heading from Kasargod to Mangaluru, reportedly lost its brakes at Talapady, crashing into an autorickshaw and then a bus stop area.
Autorickshaw driver among dead
Among those who lost their lives was the autorickshaw driver, Ali from Karnataka.
Several others were injured—one critically—and were quickly taken to hospitals in Mangaluru thanks to local residents and police stepping in right away.
The crash caused heavy traffic jams on the highway, and police are now investigating what led to the brake failure.