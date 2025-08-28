Delhi Metro's Pink Line: Route, stations, fares, and more
The Pink Line is Delhi Metro's longest route—59km, 38 stations, and a near-complete loop around the city.
Running from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, it links up major neighborhoods and makes getting across town way easier.
Key features of the line
This line connects with almost every other metro line in Delhi—so changing routes is a breeze.
It also links big travel hubs like Anand Vihar ISBT and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, making your commute smoother whether you're catching a bus or train.
An upcoming extension is planned that will further improve coverage.
Everything else to know
Fares went up slightly on August 25, 2025 (₹1-₹4 more), but Smart Cards and QR code payments still keep things affordable.
Trains run from early morning till late night with frequent service—so getting around just got simpler for everyone.