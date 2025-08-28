Next Article
3 suspected Pakistani terrorists in Bihar; ₹50,000 reward announced
Bihar is on high alert after three suspected Pakistani terrorists—Hasnain, Adil, and Usman—entered the state through the Nepal border this August.
They are suspected to have crossed into Araria district after arriving in Kathmandu.
Authorities have put out a ₹50,000 reward for any tips that help track them down.
Police on lookout for suspects
Police have ramped up checks across border districts and shared the suspects' photos with all local units.
The trio are from regions in Pakistan linked to terror activity.
SP Swarn Prabhat is asking everyone to keep an eye out and report anything suspicious right away, as police act on intelligence agency inputs to find them.