Woman in Orampada reportedly kills 2 children after argument
A tragic incident unfolded in Orampada village, Odisha, where a woman reportedly killed her two children late Saturday night after an argument with her husband.
She locked him outside before attacking the children with household weapons.
The husband got help from his brother to break in, but sadly found their daughter dead and son was taken to the hospital and declared dead on arrival.
Police probe tensions as woman critical
Police say the couple often argued over trust issues, and the woman had previously threatened to kill herself and the children during these fights.
As Superintendent of Police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said, The investigation is underway into the recurring domestic tensions leading to this tragic event.
The woman also tried to take her own life and is currently in critical condition.