Woman, lover accused of framing husband in cow slaughter cases

Their second attempt was even more calculated: while Wasif was in the shower this January, an OTP was generated from Wasif's phone, allowing Amaan to book an e-rickshaw under Wasif's name. They loaded 12kg of beef into a box and tipped off activists using a SIM card registered to a beggar. Police later found the meat and traced the setup back to them.

Where things stand now

The investigation took another turn after CCTV footage from Wasif's residence showed he was in the bathroom when an OTP was generated.

Separately, complaints allege policemen attempted to detain a woman inside Lucknow High Court premises and tried to enter a lawyer's chamber.

All three have been suspended and attached to reserve police lines, and an FIR was registered against them under sections 329(3), 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava, both the conspiracy and police conduct are still being investigated.