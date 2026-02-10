Woman uses snake skin to cover up elopement, villagers panic
In a wild twist from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, a woman staged her own disappearance by leaving a five-foot snake skin on her bed—making some residents think she'd turned into a legendary "nagin" (serpent woman).
The scene set off panic in the village as people bought into the folklore.
What the police found out
Her family were shaken when they found the snake skin and called the police by dialing 112.
But after some digging, police figured out she'd actually run off with her boyfriend from the same village.
As police officer Ajay Kumar put it, it was all "film-style drama"—she used superstition to cover up an elopement.
How quickly old beliefs can spark chaos
This story shows just how quickly old beliefs can spark chaos—even today.
It's a reminder that superstition can still shape real-life choices and reactions in unexpected ways.