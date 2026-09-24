Wrestler Brahmanand Yadav killed over village pradhan election rivalry
India
A 35-year-old wrestler, Brahmanand Yadav, was killed in a politically charged attack while heading to Gidhini market on Tuesday.
The attackers ambushed him near Rakesh Yadav's house, using red chili powder to blind him before striking with bamboo sticks and an ax.
Police say the motive was to sway the upcoming village pradhan election against Brahmanand's brother.
Police arrest 5 suspects, recover weapons
Police quickly arrested five suspects, all from the same area, and recovered four bamboo sticks, an iron pickaxe, and red chili powder allegedly used in the crime from the accused.
Superintendent Sandeep Kumar Meena confirmed it was all about political rivalry.
Brahmanand did not survive his injuries and was declared dead at the district hospital.