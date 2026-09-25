Yamuna Expressway bus fire kills 9 including Neeraj Gupta's relatives
A deadly bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway took nine lives, including Sunita and Shashank, wife and son of Mahoba BJP District Treasurer Neeraj Gupta.
Passengers had complained about a burning smell, but the driver brushed it off.
Sunita, who needed help walking, was sitting on the last seat of the bus when the fire broke out, and Shashank tried to help her out of the bus.
AC malfunction ignited engine oil
Turns out, an air-conditioning malfunction sparked the blaze by igniting engine oil.
The driver and conductor kept driving and even smoked despite warnings from passengers. They have now been detained for questioning.
Shockingly, this bus had racked up over 60 traffic violations and more than ₹1.7 lakh in unpaid fines.
Police are looking into how such a risky vehicle was still on the road.