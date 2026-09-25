Yamuna Expressway bus fire kills 9 Mohit Sharma followed bus
India
Nine people lost their lives when a bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway, including Shruti, who was headed to her sister's birthday.
Her fiance, Mohit Sharma, dropped her off at Kashmere Gate and even followed the bus for a while on his scooter as they chatted over the phone.
Their last call ended with Shruti saying she'd call him after reaching home, but that call never came.
Mohit Sharma learned Shruti had died
Mohit learned about the accident the next morning and searched hospitals before finding out Shruti hadn't survived.
Remembering their seven months together, he shared, "The flashback of our memories and the time we spent is coming back and forth in my mind."