Yamuna Expressway bus fire kills 9, Sarvoday Bharadwaj demands contact
A tragic bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida left nine people dead.
Among those affected is Sarvoday Bharadwaj, whose mother is hospitalized and father is still missing after the incident.
Sarvoday Bharadwaj's parents were traveling to be with the family when disaster struck, and Bharadwaj says he's received no updates from the bus company: "At least give me a number so I can find out where my parents are."
Sarvoday Bharadwaj urges stricter safety rules
Bharadwaj is frustrated by the lack of support from the company and wants real change in how busses are run.
He questioned why basic safety features were missing, saying, "There should have been something on the bus to put out the fire."
He's urging authorities to enforce stricter safety rules so tragedies like this don't happen again.