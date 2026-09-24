Yamuna Expressway bus fire kills 9, Sarvoday Bharadwaj demands contact

A tragic bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida left nine people dead.

Among those affected is Sarvoday Bharadwaj, whose mother is hospitalized and father is still missing after the incident.

Sarvoday Bharadwaj's parents were traveling to be with the family when disaster struck, and Bharadwaj says he's received no updates from the bus company: "At least give me a number so I can find out where my parents are."