Yamuna Expressway pile-up: 13 lives lost, relief announced
India
A major crash on the Yamuna Expressway early Tuesday morning left 13 people dead and at least 35 injured after seven or eight busses and three smaller vehicles collided in heavy fog near Mathura.
The impact sparked a fire that quickly spread through the vehicles.
What's being done for victims and families
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh for each victim's family, plus ₹50,000 for every injured person.
Rescue teams worked for hours to control the fire and clear the road.
Most of the injured are stable in local hospitals, while officials are helping families identify loved ones and complete last rites.
DNA tests are underway for those not yet identified.