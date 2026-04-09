Yamunanagar gas cylinder leak near factory injures 11 including baby
India
A gas cylinder leak triggered a fire and explosion while a family was cooking at a migrant workers' quarters in Yamunanagar, Haryana, on Thursday.
Eleven people were hurt, seven of them children, with even a two-month-old baby among the injured.
The blast damaged the walls of their quarters near a local factory.
Police confirm gas leak, 8 shifted
After first being treated at the Civil Hospital, eight seriously injured victims, including two men, a woman, and several young children, were moved to Chandigarh for better medical help.
Police have confirmed it was a gas leak and are now looking into exactly what happened.