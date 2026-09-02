Yasin Malik denies 1990 Sarla Bhat murder after SIA chargesheet

Yasin Malik, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), said he had nothing to do with the 1990 murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat.

He called the accusations baseless in a 25-page affidavit submitted to a Srinagar court, and said he was surprised to be named after more than three decades.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) included him in its June 2026 chargesheet.