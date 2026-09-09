Yogi Adityanath aims ₹1,051cr makeover to transform Mathura and Vrindavan
Mathura and Vrindavan are getting a massive ₹1,051 crore upgrade, with Yogi Adityanath aiming to turn them into top spiritual and cultural hotspots: think Ayodhya vibes.
The plan covers 62 projects worth ₹540 crore have already been inaugurated and another 167 projects worth over ₹437 crore just had their foundation stones laid, all set to boost the towns' appeal for both locals and visitors.
Mathura Vrindavan infrastructure and ₹72cr transfers
Expect smoother travel with a new four-lane highway from Yamuna Expressway to Vrindavan (hello, fewer traffic jams), a fresh two-lane bridge over the Yamuna for better hospital and market access, plus more roads and a flyover for easier commutes.
There's also ₹72 crore transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various housing schemes.
Up next: a ropeway in Vrindavan, big parking lots, a huge city forest, and new cultural centers, making these towns even more of a destination.