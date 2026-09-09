Yogi Adityanath aims ₹1,051cr makeover to transform Mathura and Vrindavan

Mathura and Vrindavan are getting a massive ₹1,051 crore upgrade, with Yogi Adityanath aiming to turn them into top spiritual and cultural hotspots: think Ayodhya vibes.

The plan covers 62 projects worth ₹540 crore have already been inaugurated and another 167 projects worth over ₹437 crore just had their foundation stones laid, all set to boost the towns' appeal for both locals and visitors.