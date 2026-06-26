Yogi Adityanath cracks down after 8 arrested for Ayodhya donations
India
U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is cracking down after eight people were arrested for allegedly pocketing donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
The arrests, made after a Special Investigation Team report, show the government isn't messing around when it comes to protecting public trust and the temple's reputation.
Adityanath reiterates warning on temple mismanagement
Adityanath stressed his commitment to keeping things transparent, reminding everyone of his earlier warning against any mismanagement at the temple, which holds deep meaning for millions.
The recent action sends a clear message: misuse of temple funds won't be tolerated.