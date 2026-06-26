Yogi Adityanath cracks down after 8 arrested for Ayodhya donations India Jun 26, 2026

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is cracking down after eight people were arrested for allegedly pocketing donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The arrests, made after a Special Investigation Team report, show the government isn't messing around when it comes to protecting public trust and the temple's reputation.