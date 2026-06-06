Yogi Adityanath launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree drive

Adityanath urges cutting single use plastics

Adityanath pointed out how human habits, like using single-use plastics and littering, are causing real problems, from weird weather to droughts.

He urged people to cut down on plastic waste and plant trees during important moments in life.

Fun fact: Over the last nine years, Uttar Pradesh has already planted more than 2.4 billion saplings!

This new drive is all about building on that momentum and getting everyone involved in making the environment better, one tree at a time.