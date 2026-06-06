Yogi Adityanath launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree drive
On World Environment Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off a huge tree-planting campaign called Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam in Kukrail.
The idea? Everyone plants a tree in their mother's name, making it personal and reminding us that protecting the planet starts with small actions.
Adityanath echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief that caring for our mothers and our motherland go hand-in-hand.
Adityanath urges cutting single use plastics
Adityanath pointed out how human habits, like using single-use plastics and littering, are causing real problems, from weird weather to droughts.
He urged people to cut down on plastic waste and plant trees during important moments in life.
Fun fact: Over the last nine years, Uttar Pradesh has already planted more than 2.4 billion saplings!
This new drive is all about building on that momentum and getting everyone involved in making the environment better, one tree at a time.