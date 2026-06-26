Yogi Adityanath says bring Ayodhya donation theft evidence to SIT
India
There is a big debate right now over alleged theft of cash, gold, and silver donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue on Friday, saying critics should bring their evidence to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead of shaking people's faith.
He also called out opposition leaders for connecting these claims to old disputes about Ayodhya.
Audit finds Ayodhya temple records patchy
An audit found that donations have not been managed very professionally: records are patchy, and recommended reforms still have not happened even after six years.
The recent controversy is putting extra pressure on temple authorities to finally fix these gaps.