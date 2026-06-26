Yogi Adityanath says bring Ayodhya donation theft evidence to SIT India Jun 26, 2026

There is a big debate right now over alleged theft of cash, gold, and silver donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue on Friday, saying critics should bring their evidence to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead of shaking people's faith.

He also called out opposition leaders for connecting these claims to old disputes about Ayodhya.