'You'll die here': Assam student assaulted at MP university hostel

A 22-year-old postgraduate student from Assam , Hirosh Jyoti Das, was allegedly assaulted at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh 's Annuppur district. According to Das, the incident took place on January 13, when a group of students entered his hostel room while he was in the bathroom around 3:00am. "I told them this was my room, but they began asking me questions about my background," he said in his statement.

Incident report Assault details and university's response The assailants, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, questioned Das about his background. When he identified himself as an Assamese student, they continued their interrogation. "I told them I had completed my graduation and was pursuing a PG course here. One of them said, 'You will die here'," he said. Das alleged that his hands were tied and he was beaten repeatedly. "They kicked me and punched me in my face," he told cops.

Aftermath actions Medical treatment and police investigation initiated His roommate initially mistook the situation for an NCC activity but soon realized what was happening and tried to intervene. "My roommate tried to save me, but I was already bleeding from my mouth," Das said. After the assault, Das was first treated at the university dispensary before being shifted to a district hospital in Gaurela, Chhattisgarh for further treatment. The police have registered a case against five students but no arrests have been made yet.

Disciplinary action University expels students, refers case to disciplinary committee In light of the incident, IGNTU has expelled six students involved in the assault and referred the matter to its disciplinary committee. A university spokesperson said, "Immediate action was taken. The students have been expelled from the university, and the case has been forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee for further inquiry." The local police have also been notified for legal proceedings.

