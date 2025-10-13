Next Article
YouTuber, son arrested for sexually exploiting minor under POCSO Act
India
Arabinda Mondal, a well-known YouTuber with 4.5 million subscribers, and his son were arrested on Sunday in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
The arrest followed a complaint from the family of a Class 9 student—who is also the daughter of a Kolkata Police officer—accusing them of sexual abuse after she confided in her family the day before.
Details of the case
The Mondals, who lived nearby and were known to the victim's family, reportedly promised her roles in their YouTube videos.
According to the complaint, they then took private photos and videos of her and used these to blackmail her into sexual acts under false promises of marriage.
Mondal has been remanded to police custody for five days under the POCSO Act; his son was sent to juvenile court.