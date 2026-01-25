'Zero Defect, Zero Effect': Modi to startups—let's make quality our thing India Jan 25, 2026

On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, PM Narendra Modi called on startups and industries to step up their game and focus on quality.

"Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics or even packaging; an Indian product should become synonymous with 'top quality,'" he said, echoing his "Zero Defect Zero Effect" mantra.