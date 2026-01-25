'Zero Defect, Zero Effect': Modi to startups—let's make quality our thing
On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, PM Narendra Modi called on startups and industries to step up their game and focus on quality.
"Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics or even packaging; an Indian product should become synonymous with 'top quality,'" he said, echoing his "Zero Defect Zero Effect" mantra.
Why now?
India's startup scene is booming—we're now the world's third-largest hub, with founders working on everything from AI and space tech to green hydrogen.
Modi says raising our standards will help fast-track India's journey toward 'Viksit Bharat' (a developed India) and get global attention for homegrown innovation.
Shout-out to Gen Z & fresh voters
Modi gave a nod to young people for pushing boundaries in new fields.
He also suggested celebrating first-time voters with sweets and recognition, calling them "the soul of democracy."
Plus, he noticed Gen Z mixing spirituality with fun through things like bhajan clubbing—a modern twist.