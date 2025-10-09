3 days in Derry, Ireland: Things to do

Derry, a historic city in Northern Ireland , is famous for its well-preserved walls and rich history. A three-day itinerary can give you a taste of its culture, history, and scenic beauty. From walking along ancient walls to exploring vibrant neighborhoods, Derry has plenty to offer. Here's a guide to making the most of your visit with practical tips and must-see attractions.

#1 Explore the historic city walls The Derry City Walls are among the best-preserved fortifications in Europe. Built in the early 17th century, these walls offer an amazing view of the city and beyond. Walking the 1.5-mile-long walls will give you an insight into Derry's past with various displays and plaques detailing its history. The walk is easy and provides a unique perspective of both old and new parts of the city.

#2 Visit the Museum of Free Derry The Museum of Free Derry is dedicated to telling the story of civil rights movements in Northern Ireland. It gives an in-depth look at key events through photographs, documents, and personal stories. A visit here would give you a deeper understanding of Derry's complex history. The museum is located in the Bogside area, which is famous for its murals depicting social and political themes.

#3 Discover St Columb's Cathedral St Columb's Cathedral is one of Derry's oldest buildings, dating back to the early 17th century. Its architecture is a mix of Gothic and Renaissance styles, making it a beautiful site to explore. The cathedral also has some interesting artifacts, including an organ used by the composer Handel. Visiting this peaceful place gives you a glimpse into both religious and cultural life in Derry over centuries.

#4 Stroll through Guildhall Square Guildhall Square is the heart of civic life in Derry, with its stunning architecture and vibrant atmosphere. The Guildhall itself has beautiful stained glass windows depicting local history scenes, as well as public events exhibitions inside its walls. The square often hosts outdoor events such as markets or concerts, making it an ideal spot to relax while soaking up local culture.