From snacks to stews: 5 groundnut recipes

Groundnuts, popularly known as peanuts, are an essential ingredient in numerous African cuisines. They are not just versatile but also nutritious, which makes them a popular choice in different meals. From savory stews to delicious snacks, groundnuts impart a unique flavor and texture that is loved across the continent. Here are five amazing African dishes that use groundnuts as a key ingredient.

Soup delight West African peanut soup West African peanut soup is a rich and creamy dish that combines groundnuts with vegetables and spices. The soup usually has tomatoes, onions, and sweet potatoes in its preparation, making it an ideal hearty meal for any time. The groundnuts are blended to a smooth paste making the soup thick and adding depth of flavor. One usually enjoys this dish with rice/bread, it's comforting.

Stew special Groundnut stew from Ghana Another beloved dish where groundnuts take center stage is Ghana's groundnut stew. This stew consists of vegetables like okra and spinach cooked in a rich peanut sauce. The sauce is prepared by grinding roasted peanuts into a paste and mixing it with spices like ginger and garlic. Served over rice or yams, this stew is a satisfying medley of textures and flavors.

Snack time Nigerian groundnut cake (kuli-kuli) Kuli-kuli is a popular Nigerian snack made largely from groundnuts. The peanuts are roasted until golden brown before being ground into fine powder mixed with spices like chili pepper for added heat. The mixture is shaped into small cakes or sticks before being fried until crispy on the outside yet tender inside—which makes for the perfect treat for someone looking for something crunchy yet nutritious.

Sweet treat Malawian mtedza pudding Hailing from Malawi, mtedza pudding acts as a dessert option post meals or a standalone snack during tea time get-togethers with family and friends. Prepared using crushed, roasted peanuts with sugar, milk, and vanilla essence, the pudding has a creamy texture and balanced sweetness, bound to satisfy any sweet tooth craving without overpowering the palate completely.