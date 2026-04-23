5 amazing health benefits of star fruit

Popularly known as star fruit, carambola is a tropical fruit with a unique star-like shape. Apart from its eye-catching appearance, carambola is loaded with nutrients that can do wonders for your health. From being a rich source of vitamins to being low in calories, this fruit can be an amazing addition to your diet. Here are five health benefits of carambola you should know about.

#1 Rich source of vitamin C Carambola is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. Eating foods rich in vitamin C can help protect the body from common illnesses and infections. One serving of carambola provides around 70% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C, making it a great option for those looking to boost their immunity naturally.

#2 Supports digestive health The dietary fiber content in carambola helps in promoting healthy digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Fiber also helps in maintaining a healthy gut by promoting the growth of good bacteria. Including carambola in your diet can help keep your digestive system functioning properly, and improve overall gut health.

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#3 Low-calorie snack option For those looking to keep their weight in check, carambola makes an excellent low-calorie snack option. With only around 30 calories per 100 grams, it provides a guilt-free way to satisfy hunger without adding too many calories to your daily intake. Its natural sweetness also makes it an appealing choice for those looking to reduce their calorie consumption while enjoying delicious foods.

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#4 Contains antioxidants Carambola is loaded with antioxidants, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which help fight oxidative stress in the body. These antioxidants neutralize free radicals that can cause cell damage and lead to chronic diseases. Eating antioxidant-rich foods, like carambola, can help protect cells from damage and promote long-term health.