Escape the city: England's most scenic countryside drives
What's the story
If peaceful drives away from the hustle and bustle of city life are what you're looking for, then England's scenic backroads is just the place for you.
These routes not only offer the most stunning of views, but also picturesque villages, and an opportunity to witness the countryside at its best.
Looking to explore rolling hills or coastal vistas? These roads promise just that!
Drive 1
The Cotswolds: A picturesque journey
With its rolling hills and honey-colored stone villages, The Cotswolds is famous for its quintessential English charm.
Driving through the area, you can see the lush countryside dotted with sheep and historic market towns such as Stow-on-the-Wold and Bourton-on-the-Water.
The winding roads set a leisurely pace, giving you a chance to take in the natural beauty and maybe even stop at one of the many tea rooms.
Drive 2
Northumberland's coastal route
Northumberland's coastal route also provides stunning views of rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and ancient castles.
Starting from Alnwick, the drivers can head north towards Berwick-upon-Tweed passing iconic sites like Bamburgh Castle.
This drive makes history meet nature as it meanders through quaint fishing villages where time stands still.
Drive 3
Lake District's scenic byways
The Lake District is known for its dramatic landscapes with mountains and lakes.
A drive through its lesser-known byways introduces you to hidden gems like Buttermere Valley or Ullswater's shores.
These routes give you panoramic views without the crowd of the main tourist paths, making it perfect for someone who wants to be left alone in nature's grandeur.
Drive 4
Yorkshire Dales' rolling hills
Yorkshire Dales offers an idyllic setting with its patchwork fields divided by dry stone walls.
A drive through this region takes you past picturesque villages like Grassington and Hawes, while offering glimpses of waterfalls like Aysgarth Falls.
The narrow lanes wind through valleys, offering an authentic taste of rural England that remains largely untouched by modernity.
Drive 5
Devon's Dartmoor National Park
Dartmoor National Park in Devon is famous for its wild moorlands, dotted with granite tors sprouting dramatically from the ground.
Driving here means driving into open spaces where ponies roam freely, and ancient woodlands filled with wildlife diversity unique to this part of England's southwest corner.
It's just the thing for those who love adventure and serenity on their journey.