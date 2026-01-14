Why beauty experts are talking about lemongrass 

African lemongrass is a versatile plant that is not just used in cooking but also in beauty. Its natural properties make it an excellent ingredient for skincare and haircare. From its refreshing aroma to its skin-loving nutrients, lemongrass can be a great addition to your beauty routine. Here are five ways you can use African lemongrass in your beauty regime.

Tip 1 Refreshing facial toner African lemongrass makes for a refreshing facial toner. Its astringent properties help tighten pores and reduce oiliness. To prepare this toner, steep fresh lemongrass leaves in hot water until cool. Strain the liquid and store it in a spray bottle. Use it daily after cleansing your face to achieve a balanced complexion.

Tip 2 Natural deodorant alternative Thanks to its antibacterial properties, African lemongrass makes for an excellent natural deodorant alternative. It helps neutralize body odor without the use of synthetic chemicals. Simply mix a few drops of lemongrass essential oil with coconut oil or baking soda, and apply it on the underarms as a natural deodorant.

Tip 3 Invigorating hair rinse An invigorating hair rinse with African lemongrass can promote scalp health and add shine to your hair. Boil fresh lemongrass leaves in water and let the mixture cool down before straining it. Use this rinse after shampooing to enhance hair vitality and reduce dandruff.

Tip 4 Soothing foot soak A soothing foot soak with African lemongrass can relieve tired feet and refresh them. Add some fresh or dried lemongrass leaves to warm water along with Epsom salt or sea salt. Soak your feet for 15 minutes for relaxation and relief from soreness.