Sip on these 5 herbal teas for relaxation

For centuries, herbal teas have been adored for their health benefits and calming properties. For newbies, the world of herbal teas can be an exciting expedition into the realm of wellness. These caffeine-free drinks are brewed from a plethora of plants, flowers and herbs, each with its own benefit. Be it relaxation or immunity, chances are there's a herbal tea for it. Here are five for starters.

Tip 1 Chamomile tea: A calming choice Chamomile tea is widely popular for its calming effects and is often taken before bed to sleep better. Prepared from the dried flowers of the chamomile plant, this tea may reduce anxiety and improve digestion. Given its mild flavor, it makes an excellent option for herbal tea beginners. Regular consumption of chamomile tea may help you feel more relaxed and improve overall wellness.

Tip 2 Peppermint tea: Refreshing and invigorating Peppermint tea also provides a refreshing taste along with digestive benefits. Peppermint is known for its cooling sensation, so it can also help calm an upset stomach and relieve headaches. The menthol in peppermint leaves offers a natural energy boost (without caffeine), making it ideal for any time of the day. Beginners will love its crisp flavor as they venture into the world of herbal teas.

Tip 3 Ginger tea: Warming with health benefits Celebrated for its warming properties and numerous health benefits, ginger tea is a must-try. It may aid in digestion, reduce inflammation, and relieve nausea. Prepared by steeping fresh ginger root or using ginger powder in hot water, this tea has a spicy kick that invigorates the senses. For those new to herbal teas looking for something with more zest, ginger tea is an excellent option.

Tip 4 Hibiscus tea: Vibrant flavor with antioxidants With its vibrant red color and tart flavor profile akin to that of cranberries, hibiscus tea stands out. Loaded with antioxidants such as vitamin C, hibiscus may promote heart health by reducing blood pressure levels when taken regularly as a part of a balanced diet and an exercise regime. This visually stunning drink can be relished hot or cold as per one's liking, all while offering wellness benefits.