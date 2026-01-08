Score a stylish winter look with belted sweaters

Belted sweaters are the perfect combination of comfort and style, making them a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their winter wardrobe. These versatile pieces can be worn on their own or layered with other clothing, making them perfect for chilly mornings. With the right styling, belted sweaters can be worn for both casual outings and more formal events. Here are five chic ways to style belted sweaters this winter.

#1 Pair with high-waisted jeans Pairing a belted sweater with high-waisted jeans is a classic look that never goes out of style. The high waist of the jeans complements the belt of the sweater, creating a balanced silhouette. This combination is perfect for casual outings or relaxed office environments. Opt for neutral colors to keep the look cohesive, or add a pop of color with accessories like scarves or hats.

#2 Layer over a collared shirt Layering a belted sweater over a collared shirt adds an element of sophistication to your outfit. The collar peeking out from under the sweater adds structure and polish, making it ideal for semi-formal occasions or business settings. Choose contrasting colors between the shirt and sweater to make the layers stand out, and complete the look with tailored trousers or skirts.

#3 Combine with midi skirts For an elegant yet cozy ensemble, pair your belted sweater with a midi skirt. This combination strikes the perfect balance between femininity and warmth. Opt for skirts in flowy fabrics like chiffon or silk blends to add movement to your outfit. Knee-high boots can add an extra layer of warmth while maintaining style.

#4 Wear over wide-leg trousers Wearing a belted sweater over wide-leg trousers is an effortless way to achieve an effortlessly chic look. The loose fit of wide-leg trousers balances out the snugness of a belted sweater, giving you an easy-going yet put-together appearance. Stick to monochromatic shades for an understated elegance, or mix patterns if you're feeling adventurous.