5 brushed cotton tunics to wear this winter

Brushed cotton tunics are the perfect blend of comfort and style for the Indian winter. The soft fabric keeps you warm without being too hot, making them perfect for the season. From casual outings to semi-formal events, these tunics can be worn for anything. Here are five brushed cotton tunics that are perfect for the Indian winter, and how they can be styled.

#1 Classic white brushed cotton tunic A classic white brushed cotton tunic is a must-have in every wardrobe. Its versatility allows it to be paired with different bottoms like jeans or leggings. The neutral color makes it easy to accessorize with colorful scarves or statement jewelry. This tunic is ideal for both day and night events, providing a clean and elegant look.

#2 Printed brushed cotton tunic Printed brushed cotton tunics add a splash of color and pattern to your winter wardrobe. Available in a variety of prints, from floral to geometric, these tunics can liven up any outfit. They look great with solid-colored bottoms, and can also be layered with cardigans or jackets for added warmth.

#3 Long sleeve brushed cotton tunic Long sleeve brushed cotton tunics are perfect for those chilly days when you need extra coverage. They offer warmth without compromising on style, making them ideal for casual outings or even work environments. Pair them with ankle boots or flats to complete the look.

#4 Embroidered brushed cotton tunic Embroidered brushed cotton tunics add an element of sophistication with intricate designs on the fabric. These are perfect for festive occasions or family gatherings where you want to make an impression without going overboard. Pair them with traditional jewelry to enhance their appeal further.