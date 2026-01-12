Attending a function? Try these butterfly hairstyles

Butterfly updos are the perfect combination of elegance and ease, making them ideal for straight hair. These styles are perfect for any occasion, whether you want to look sophisticated at a wedding or chic at a casual outing. The best part? They are easy to create and suit all hair lengths and textures. Here are five butterfly updos that can be easily achieved with straight hair, giving you a stylish yet effortless look.

Style 1 Twisted butterfly bun The twisted butterfly bun is a classic updo that mixes twists with a bun. Start by sectioning your hair into two parts. Twist each section tightly before wrapping them around each other to form a bun at the back of your head. Secure with bobby pins for hold. This style gives a polished look and is perfect for formal events.

Style 2 Half-up butterfly twist The half-up butterfly twist adds a hint of flair without going overboard. Take the top half of your hair and divide it into two sections. Twist each section separately and pin them at the back of your head in an X formation, resembling butterfly wings. This one's ideal for casual outings and gives you an effortless yet stylish appearance.

Style 3 Double braided butterfly updo For those who love braids, the double braided butterfly updo is a perfect choice. Start by making two braids on either side of your head from the temples down to the nape of your neck. Bring both braids together and wrap them into a low bun, securing with pins or an elastic band. This one's great for keeping hair off your face while looking chic.

Style 4 Sleek high butterfly ponytail The sleek high butterfly ponytail is all about simplicity and sophistication combined in one look. Pull all your straightened hair back into a high ponytail at crown level, smoothing any flyaways with gel or serum if needed. Then, create loops by pulling sections through themselves within this ponytail base area only once or twice depending on desired volume before securing tightly underneath using an elastic band.