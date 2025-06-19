Leg day: 5 calf exercises to try
Running endurance is the key for every athlete and fitness freak.
Strong calves are a major contributor to increasing this endurance, as they help propel the body forward with every stride.
Adding a few specific calf exercises to your routine can strengthen muscles and improve stamina, resulting in better performance.
Here are five effective calf exercises that can help boost your running endurance.
Drive 1
Standing calf raises
Standing calf raises are a basic exercise for strengthening the calves.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and slowly lift your heels off the ground with straight knees.
Hold at the top for a moment before lowering back down.
This exercise focuses on the gastrocnemius muscle, which is necessary for explosive movements while running.
Drive 2
Seated calf raises
Seated calf raises target the soleus muscle, which also supports endurance activities like long-distance running.
Sit on a chair or bench with feet flat on the floor and place weights on your knees, if desired.
Raise your heels as high as possible while keeping your toes on the ground, and lower them back down slowly.
Drive 3
Box jumps
Box jumps are an excellent plyometric exercise that engages both calves and other lower body muscles.
To do this, stand in front of a sturdy box or platform, bend slightly at the knees, and jump onto it using explosive power from your calves.
Step back down carefully to avoid injury.
Drive 4
Jump rope drills
Jump rope drills are a great way to improve cardiovascular health while strengthening your calves.
Using a speed rope allows for faster jumps, making the workout more intense.
If you're looking for an added challenge, switching between single-leg hops can make the exercise even more challenging with time.
Not only does this build endurance, but it also improves agility and stamina for runners looking to up their game.
Drive 5
Hill sprints
Hill sprints improve running endurance by working calves against the incline's natural resistance.
The exercise involves sprinting uphill in short bursts, and walking downhill to recover.
Regular sessions improve traction, stability, balance, coordination, agility, flexibility, and joint health.
It's an effective outdoor activity for enhancing athletic performance, weather permitting.