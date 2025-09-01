5 delightful cardamom recipes to try

Cardamom, the aromatic, slightly sweet spice, is a kitchen staple across the globe. Its distinctive taste can enhance both sweet and savory dishes, making it an essential ingredient for culinary experiments. From classic desserts to trendy drinks, cardamom lends an exotic touch that can take regular recipes to the next level. Here are five delightful cardamom recipes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Dish 1 Cardamom-infused rice pudding Rice pudding with cardamom makes for a comforting dessert option that is creamy and fragrant. To make it, cook rice with milk until it attains a thick consistency. Add sugar and crushed cardamom pods for flavoring. Stir continuously to ensure the mixture doesn't stick to the pan. Once done, garnish with chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios for added texture and serve warm or chilled.

Drink 1 Spiced cardamom tea Cardamom tea makes for a refreshing drink anytime. Start with boiling water along with some crushed cardamom pods and black tea leaves. Let it steep for a few minutes before straining into cups. Sweeten with honey/sugar as per taste, and add milk if you like. This aromatic tea will warm you up and comfort you while giving you some health benefits of cardamom.

Dish 2 Cardamom-flavored shortbread cookies Shortbread cookies infused with cardamom make for a delightful twist on a classic treat. Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Mix in flour along with ground cardamom powder until dough forms. Roll out the dough, cut into desired shapes and bake until golden brown at the edges. These cookies go perfectly with afternoon tea or coffee breaks.

Dish 3 Aromatic cardamom pilaf Cardamom pilaf is an aromatic side dish that goes beautifully with several main courses. Saute some onions in oil till translucent before adding basmati rice along with whole spices like cinnamon sticks, cloves, bay leaves, and green cardamom pods. Pour in vegetable broth or water; cover tightly; simmer gently till liquid absorbs completely. Fluff up grains with fork before serving.