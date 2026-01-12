5 cauliflower-based street breakfast to try this winter

Cauliflower is a versatile vegetable that forms the base of many street breakfast dishes in India. Not only is it affordable, but also packed with nutrients, making it a popular choice among street vendors. These dishes are not just filling but also give you a taste of India's rich culinary heritage. Here are five cauliflower-based street breakfasts that you can enjoy this winter.

Dish 1 Aloo gobi paratha delight Aloo gobi paratha is a favorite breakfast option where cauliflower is mixed with potatoes and spices, stuffed in a flatbread. It is cooked on a griddle with ghee or oil until golden brown. The paratha is usually served with yogurt, pickles, and sometimes a side of salad. This dish gives you the warmth and energy needed to kickstart a winter morning.

Dish 2 Gobi masala dosa Gobi masala dosa is another delicious breakfast where a thin rice crepe is filled with spiced cauliflower mixture. The dish is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making it a perfect combination of textures. Served with coconut chutney and sambar, this dosa gives you a flavorful start to your day.

Dish 3 Cauliflower upma twist Upma is a traditional South Indian breakfast made from semolina. However, the cauliflower upma twist uses grated cauliflower instead of semolina for a healthier version. The dish is cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, peas, and other vegetables for added flavor and nutrition. It's light yet filling—perfect for those who want to watch their carb intake during winter.

Dish 4 Gobi poha variation Poha is flattened rice cooked with turmeric and peanuts, but adding grated cauliflower makes it more nutritious without compromising on taste. This variation adds texture and depth to the regular poha while keeping it light on the stomach—a great option if you want something quick but satisfying in the cold months.