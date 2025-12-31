5 cities where khaman is a street breakfast staple

Khaman, a popular Gujarati dish, is becoming a street breakfast staple across many Indian cities. The soft, spongy steamed cake made from gram flour is loved for its lightness and flavor. With street vendors serving it fresh in the morning, khaman is becoming a go-to option for those looking for a quick yet delicious meal. Let's find out more about this trend in five cities.

#1 Ahmedabad's khaman legacy Ahmedabad is the birthplace of khaman, and its streets are dotted with vendors serving this delicacy. The city's love for khaman is evident as it is available in various avatars, from plain to masala-infused ones. Vendors usually serve it with chutneys and sev, making it even more delicious. The price range is also affordable, making it a popular choice for many.

#2 Mumbai's fusion twist In Mumbai, khaman has taken a fusion twist with vendors adding local flavors like pav bhaji masala or cheese toppings. This innovation caters to the city's diverse palate while keeping the essence of traditional khaman intact. Available at various localities, from bustling markets to quiet lanes, this fusion version caters to both early risers and late breakfast seekers alike.

#3 Pune's morning rush favorite Pune's fast-paced lifestyle has made khaman a go-to breakfast option for those on the go. Street vendors serve fresh batches every morning, ensuring that customers get hot and fluffy servings within minutes of preparation. The city's cool climate also makes hot khaman an ideal morning meal, giving warmth and energy to start the day.

#4 Bengaluru's spicy variation Bengaluru's love for spicy food has inspired local vendors to add a fiery twist to traditional khaman by adding green chilies or red chili powder into the mix before steaming it up into fluffy cakes. These spicy versions are often paired with sweet chutneys, balancing out the heat with sweetness, making them a hit among spice lovers.