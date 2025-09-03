Classic musical instruments to learn during monsoon

We all know how monsoon is a time when a lot of us end up staying indoors, looking for new hobbies and activities. Learning a musical instrument can be a great enriching experience during the season. It gives a creative outlet and also improves cognitive skills and emotional well-being. Here are five classic musical instruments that are perfect to learn during the monsoon months, providing you both challenge and enjoyment.

#1 The timeless appeal of the piano The versatility and range of the piano makes it the king of all instruments. You can learn to play anything on it, be it classical or jazz or anything in between. You can start off with simple melodies and easily progress towards complex compositions. Not to mention, the tactile experience of playing the piano keys can be soothing. Perfect for rainy days!

#2 Discovering the violin's elegance The violin is known for its expressive sound and ability to convey deep emotions. Learning the violin requires patience and dedication, as mastering its techniques takes time. However, once you get past the initial challenges, playing this instrument can be incredibly rewarding. Its portability also makes it convenient for practice sessions anywhere in your home.

#3 Exploring rhythms with tabla The tabla is a traditional percussion instrument that provides rich rhythmic patterns exclusive to Indian classical music. Learning the tabla requires an understanding of intricate beats and rhythms that improve coordination skills. This instrument gives an interesting way to connect with cultural heritage while honing musical proficiency.

#4 Embracing harmony with guitar The guitar is a favorite among beginners, thanks to its accessibility and versatility across various music styles, be it rock, blues or folk music genres alike! With just six strings at your disposal (or 12 if you prefer), you can create beautiful harmonies or accompany vocals effortlessly—just ideal for cozy indoor jam sessions during monsoons!