5 vegetables used in coastal Indian cuisine
What's the story
Coastal Indian cuisine is famous for its unique flavors and diverse use of vegetables. The coastal regions have a variety of vegetables that are used to create delicious vegetarian dishes. These vegetables are not only essential for their taste, but also for their nutritional value. Exploring these coastal vegetables can give you an insight into the rich culinary traditions of India.
#1
Jackfruit: The versatile ingredient
Jackfruit is a staple in many coastal states of India. Its fibrous texture makes it a great substitute in vegetarian dishes. Young jackfruit is commonly used as a filling in curries and stir-fries, while ripe jackfruit is sweet and can be eaten as a fruit. The versatility of jackfruit makes it a favorite among chefs looking to experiment with flavors.
#2
Ridge gourd: A nutritious delight
Ridge gourd, or turai, is another common vegetable in coastal Indian kitchens. It is light and has a mild flavor, which makes it perfect for curries and stir-fries. Ridge gourd is also packed with water and fiber, which makes it good for digestion and hydration. It is often cooked with spices to bring out its natural taste.
#3
Taro root: A hearty choice
Taro root is a starchy vegetable used in several coastal dishes. It has a creamy texture when cooked and goes well with different spices. Taro root can be boiled, fried, or added to soups, making it a hearty addition to any meal. Its high fiber content makes it a filling option for vegetarians.
#4
Drumstick: The nutrient powerhouse
Drumsticks are long pods packed with nutrients such as vitamins A and C, calcium, potassium, and iron. They are commonly used in sambar or lentil-based stews in South Indian cuisine. Drumsticks add flavor and nutrition to dishes without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 5
Bitter gourd: The unique flavor
Bitter gourd has a distinct taste that may not be for everyone, but it is loved by many for its health benefits. It is said to help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion. In coastal regions, bitter gourd is usually stir-fried with spices or added to curries, where its bitterness balances other flavors perfectly.