5 vegetables used in coastal Indian cuisine

Coastal Indian cuisine is famous for its unique flavors and diverse use of vegetables. The coastal regions have a variety of vegetables that are used to create delicious vegetarian dishes. These vegetables are not only essential for their taste, but also for their nutritional value. Exploring these coastal vegetables can give you an insight into the rich culinary traditions of India.

#1 Jackfruit: The versatile ingredient Jackfruit is a staple in many coastal states of India. Its fibrous texture makes it a great substitute in vegetarian dishes. Young jackfruit is commonly used as a filling in curries and stir-fries, while ripe jackfruit is sweet and can be eaten as a fruit. The versatility of jackfruit makes it a favorite among chefs looking to experiment with flavors.

#2 Ridge gourd: A nutritious delight Ridge gourd, or turai, is another common vegetable in coastal Indian kitchens. It is light and has a mild flavor, which makes it perfect for curries and stir-fries. Ridge gourd is also packed with water and fiber, which makes it good for digestion and hydration. It is often cooked with spices to bring out its natural taste.

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#3 Taro root: A hearty choice Taro root is a starchy vegetable used in several coastal dishes. It has a creamy texture when cooked and goes well with different spices. Taro root can be boiled, fried, or added to soups, making it a hearty addition to any meal. Its high fiber content makes it a filling option for vegetarians.

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#4 Drumstick: The nutrient powerhouse Drumsticks are long pods packed with nutrients such as vitamins A and C, calcium, potassium, and iron. They are commonly used in sambar or lentil-based stews in South Indian cuisine. Drumsticks add flavor and nutrition to dishes without overpowering other ingredients.