Like colocasia for breakfast? Recipes you must try

Colocasia, a versatile root vegetable, is a staple in many street breakfasts across India. Famous for its unique texture and flavor, colocasia is used in a variety of dishes that are not just delicious but also filling. From savory fritters to spicy curries, these breakfast options highlight the diversity of Indian street food. Here are five colocasia-based street breakfasts you must try for a taste of authentic Indian cuisine.

#1 Crispy colocasia fritters Crispy colocasia fritters are a popular morning snack in many parts of India. Sliced thinly and coated with a spicy gram flour batter, these fritters are deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with tangy chutneys or sauces, they make for a crunchy start to the day. The combination of spices used in the batter elevates the natural flavor of colocasia, making it an irresistible choice for street food lovers.

#2 Spicy colocasia curry Spicy colocasia curry is another favorite breakfast option that packs a punch with its bold flavors. The colocasia pieces are cooked in a rich gravy made from tomatoes, onions, and an array of spices such as cumin and coriander. This hearty dish is usually paired with steamed rice or flatbreads like puris or rotis. Its robust taste makes it an ideal choice for those who enjoy bold flavors.

#3 Colocasia and lentil pancakes Colocasia and lentil pancakes combine the earthy flavor of colocasia with protein-rich lentils. Soaked overnight and ground into a smooth batter, these pancakes are seasoned with green chilies and ginger before being cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. They can be enjoyed plain or with yogurt or pickles on the side for added flavor.

#4 Sweet colocasia halwa Sweet colocasia halwa offers a unique twist on traditional halwa desserts by using grated cooked colocasias as its base ingredient instead of semolina or wheat flour. Cooked down slowly with ghee (clarified butter), sugar syrup flavored with cardamom powder, nuts like almonds or cashews sprinkled on top, this dessert-like breakfast option provides sweetness balanced by subtle hints from spices used during preparation.