In mood for unusual breakfast? Try these colocynth-based dishes

African colocynth, a bitter gourd-like plant, is making its mark in street breakfasts across the continent. While its bitterness may not be everyone's cup of tea, the locals have found ways to incorporate it into their morning meals. Not only does this add a unique flavor profile, but it also provides nutritional benefits. Here are five colocynth-based street breakfasts you can try on your next African adventure.

Dish 1 Colocynth porridge delight Colocynth porridge is a popular breakfast option in many African countries. The colocynth is boiled and mashed with water or milk to form a thick paste. This is then sweetened with honey or sugar to balance the bitterness. The dish is often garnished with nuts or fruits for added texture and flavor. It's filling and provides energy for the day ahead.

Dish 2 Savory colocynth pancakes Savory colocynth pancakes are another innovative way to enjoy this unique fruit. The colocynth pulp is mixed with flour, spices, and water to form a batter. It is then cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown. These pancakes can be served with chutneys or sauces for added flavor. They are often enjoyed as part of a hearty breakfast spread.

Dish 3 Colocynth smoothie bowl For those who prefer lighter breakfasts, a colocynth smoothie bowl could be the perfect option. The colocynth pulp is blended with bananas or other fruits to mask its bitterness while still retaining some of its distinct taste. Topped with granola or seeds, this smoothie bowl offers both nutrition and satisfaction without being too heavy on the stomach.

Dish 4 Spiced colocynth flatbreads Spiced flatbreads made from colocynth are common in street markets across Africa. The pulp is mixed into dough along with spices like cumin and coriander before being baked over open flames or in traditional ovens. These flatbreads are usually served warm with spreads like avocado paste or vegetable relishes for added depth of flavor.