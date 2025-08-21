Try these recipes featuring jute leaves

Jute leaves or molokhia/saluyot, a nutritious green veggie, are a favorite in many cuisines. Rich in vitamins and minerals, they are a healthy addition to any meal. Here, we discover five creative dishes using jute leaves, with diverse flavors and textures. From soups to stir-fries, these dishes showcase the versatility of jute leaves in the culinary world.

Dish 1 Jute leaf soup with lentils Jute leaf soup with lentils is a wholesome combination of the earthy flavor of lentils with the slightly bitter taste of jute leaves. To prepare this, cook lentils until soft and then add chopped jute leaves along with spices like cumin and coriander for deeper taste. The result is a nourishing soup which can be enjoyed on its own or with rice.

Dish 2 Stir-fried jute leaves with garlic Stir-fried jute leaves with garlic is a simple, yet flavorful dish that brings out the natural taste of the greens. Start by sauteing minced garlic in oil until fragrant, then add washed, chopped jute leaves. Cook until they wilt slightly, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. This quick stir-fry makes an excellent side dish or can be served over steamed rice for a light meal.

Dish 3 Jute leaf pesto pasta If you're looking for an innovative twist on traditional pesto, jute leaf pesto pasta is the way to go! Blend fresh jute leaves with nuts (like almonds or walnuts), olive oil, garlic, and Parmesan cheese to make a vibrant green sauce. Toss it with your choice of pasta for a refreshing meal that's uniquely delicious.

Dish 4 Jute leaf fritters Crispy jute leaf fritters are ideal snacks for any occasion. To prepare these fritters, add chopped jute leaves into a batter of chickpea flour mixed with spices such as turmeric and chili powder. Fry spoonfuls of the mixture in hot oil till golden brown on both sides. These fritters can either be served as appetizers or relished as an afternoon snack.