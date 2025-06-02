5 easy ways to cook with lentils
What's the story
Lentils are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients to experiment with.
Loaded with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, they make an excellent choice for anyone looking to eat healthy.
From soups, salads to the main course, lentils can offer you endless delicious possibilities.
Here are five creative recipes that highlight the versatility of lentils while giving nutritious options to your dining table.
#1
Spicy lentil soup
Spicy lentil soup is a comfort dish ideal for the chilly days.
Saute onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until fragrant. Add diced tomatoes and red lentils with vegetable broth.
Season with cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder to taste. Simmer until the lentils are tender.
Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving hot. This soup is warming as well as flavorful and nutritious.
#2
Lentil salad with fresh vegetables
A refreshing lentil salad can be a great addition to any meal or serve as a light lunch on its own.
Cook green/brown lentils until tender but firm to the bite.
Toss them with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, and parsley leaves in a large bowl.
Dress the salad with lemon juice mixed with olive oil, and lightly season with salt and pepper for added zestiness.
#3
Creamy coconut lentil curry
Creamy coconut lentil curry packs rich flavors into one delicious meal that's easy to prepare at home.
Start by cooking yellow split peas until soft, then stir-fry onions and minced garlic cloves in coconut oil over medium heat.
Add curry paste followed by coconut milk and cooked peas, stirring occasionally until thickened.
Serve over steamed rice, garnished with freshly chopped basil leaves if desired.
#4
Lentil stuffed bell peppers
Lentil-stuffed bell peppers make for an attractive presentation while giving you wholesome goodness with every bite.
Prepare the filling with cooked brown rice mixed together with sauteed veggies like zucchini cubes and finely grated carrots, lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, oregano, and thyme herbs as per taste.
Stuff the mixture into halved, hollowed-out colorful bell peppers and bake on a covered, foil-lined tray for about 30 minutes till tender perfection is achieved.
#5
Savory lentil pancakes
Savory pancakes are made from ground-up soaked moong dal for smooth batter consistency.
Add spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric and a pinch of baking soda (optional) to amp up the fluffiness factor.
Cook small ladles of batter in a non-stick skillet lightly greased with a tiny amount of ghee.
Flip till golden brown on both sides.
Enjoy them as a breakfast/snack option, with chutney/yogurt of your choice.