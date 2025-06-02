What's the story

A state on India's eastern coast, Odisha serves a delicious medley of flavors for breakfast.

Famous for its rich culinary heritage, the state's breakfasts are often eclipsed by popular Indian cuisines.

But these off-beat delicacies are an explosion of taste that truly speaks of the state's culture and traditions.

From savory to sweet, each dish narrates a tale of local produce and age-old recipes.