When in Odisha, don't miss these dishes
What's the story
A state on India's eastern coast, Odisha serves a delicious medley of flavors for breakfast.
Famous for its rich culinary heritage, the state's breakfasts are often eclipsed by popular Indian cuisines.
But these off-beat delicacies are an explosion of taste that truly speaks of the state's culture and traditions.
From savory to sweet, each dish narrates a tale of local produce and age-old recipes.
Fermented rice delight
Pakhala bhata: A refreshing start
Pakhala bhata is a traditional Odia dish prepared with fermented rice.
Usually served with curd, green chilies and an array of vegetables, the dish is particularly a summer favorite owing to its cooling properties.
The fact that it is fermented, adds a tangy taste to it which goes well with spicy dishes.
Pakhala bhata fills your tummy and also keeps you hydrated and refreshed in Odisha's heat.
Flattened rice mix
Chuda santula: Nutritious simplicity
Chuda santula is a simple but nutritious breakfast option of flattened rice mixed with vegetables and spices.
The dish is quick to prepare and gives you a balanced meal with carbohydrates from the rice and vitamins from the vegetables.
Often garnished with fresh coriander leaves, chuda santula can be enjoyed as it is or paired with yogurt for added flavor.
Lentil-vegetable stew
Dalma: A hearty morning meal
Dalma is an essential component of Odia cuisine that mixes lentils with seasonal vegetables and cooks them together in fragrant spices.
This wholesome stew offers the benefits of protein from lentils and nutrition of different vegetables such as pumpkin or raw banana.
Dalma can be relished alone or paired with steamed rice for those who want more heft in their breakfast.
Fried sweet cakes
Kakara pitha: Sweet indulgence
Kakara pitha are small fried cakes made mostly using semolina or wheat flour, generously filled with coconut stuffing sweetened by jaggery syrup, and deep-fried to a golden brown perfection.
These delightful treats offer sweetness without being too overwhelming with sugariness, making them a perfect accompaniment to tea time snacks too!