These unique island healing practices will surprise you
What's the story
Islands across the globe are rich in culture and possess unique healing techniques, which have been handed down generations.
Using the elements of nature, locals have their own traditional methods to heal and maintain health.
From herbal concoctions to therapeutic practices, island communities have a lot to offer when it comes to healing.
Here are some unique island healing practices.
Traditional massage
Hawaiian Lomi Lomi massage
The Hawaiian Lomi Lomi massage is a nurturing traditional practice that involves rhythmic movements.
Using their hands, forearms, and elbows, practitioners perform long, flowing strokes aimed at relaxing your muscles and improving circulation.
This deeply rooted Hawaiian technique focuses on harmonizing the mind, body, and spirit. It is usually accompanied by chanting/prayer to enhance its therapeutic effects.
Herbal remedy
Balinese boreh treatment
The Balinese boreh treatment, an ancient herbal remedy for relaxation and rejuvenation, involves applying a paste of ground spices like ginger, cloves, turmeric, and rice powder on the skin.
The mixture creates warmth that relieves muscle tension and improves blood flow.
Traditionally used by farmers after a long day's work, this treatment is now a popular choice at Balinese spas for its soothing properties.
Therapeutic touch
Fijian bobo massage
The Fijian bobo massage, which is used for stress relief, marries deep tissue techniques with gentle stretching.
Practitioners use coconut oil during the massage so that the skin is nourished while pressure is applied with hands or feet.
This way, tension from muscles is released while flexibility is improved through stretches inspired by traditional Fijian dance.
Natural skincare
Tahitian Monoi Oil rituals
Tahitian Monoi oil rituals utilize coconut oil infused with Tiare flowers for natural skincare.
Fresh Tiare blossoms are soaked overnight and blended into coconut oil to create Monoi de Tahiti.
This elixir, which Polynesians have cherished for centuries, hydrates the skin and gives you a radiant complexion without any harsh chemicals.